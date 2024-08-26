Amy shares that she and Dianne have formed a close bond after they both joined Strictly Come Dancing at the same time. As the pair reunite following Amy's cancer treatment, the dancer shows her friend her mastectomy scar in a truly heart-warming moment.

Dianne asks: "How does your breast actually look?", as Amy admits she "didn't look at it for two weeks and had to do it with a nurse".

"As dancers, our appearance is a big thing for us," Dianne said. "It's just something that we're always aware of. Anything that does happen physically to our bodies, it does play a mental role."

Dowden required multiple rounds of chemotherapy during her treatment for cancer. BBC/Wildflame Productions

Amy goes to show Dianne and she replies: "It looks amazing! It's so perky, it actually looks so good. It looks great... Just looking at you, you look incredible and I can't wait for the moment we get to dance again. We're all rooting for you, everyone is."

In a new interview, Amy told press including RadioTimes.com she showed Dianne as she felt they understood each other more having been in the dancing world.

Amy explained: "Being in the public eye, and being dancers and wanting this perfect body, which I really don't look at wanting a perfect body at all anymore.

"My body has got me through so much. I'm surprised [and] I'm so proud of what it's got through. But I guess Dianne understood where I was coming from. Dianne got it. I mean, she's a dancer too. She knows the costumes we’ve got to wear, and we're so honest and open each other like that."

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th August 2024.

