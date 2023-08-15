Speaking about the series, Steadman said: "I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry? I'm so excited to be reunited."

Lamb added: "I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison while taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin & Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it."

Gavin & Stacey was a huge hit for the BBC, with Alison and Larry winning over plenty of fans with their comedic performances as Gavin’s overbearing mother Pam and laid-back dad Mick.

The duo recently told Radio Times magazine they’d be up for a Gavin & Stacey return - but on the condition that it was only a special and not a full run of episodes.

Steadman said: "I’d like to do another, but I don’t know if I could do seven episodes. A special would be great fun and it wouldn’t be too draining and exhausting. The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it."

Meanwhile, Lamb said: "It’s like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me."

While we wait for a special to materialise, however, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the new documentary, which is airing on Gold.

Russell Tovey, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb in Alison and Larry: Billericay to Barry. UKTV Gold

The new three-part series kicked off on Monday 14th August at 8pm on Gold.

The remaining two hour-long episodes are set to air weekly from then on.

How to watch Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry

The Gavin & Stacey cast.

Gold isn't available as a standard Freeview channel.

It can be found on Sky 110/810 and Virgin Media 124 or, if watching on +1, it can be found on Sky 210, Virgin Media 194 or TalkTalk 314.

Alternatively, viewers can find it on demand on Sky, Virgin Media and NOW.

Advertisement

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.