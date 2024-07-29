Unleash your inner adventurer with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

20th Century Studios

Available 2nd August

Start your summer escapades with the thrilling Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This latest installment in the iconic franchise – starring Freya Allan – delivers action, drama, and a riveting storyline that will captivate adult audiences.

Follow the journey of intelligent apes as they navigate a world where humanity's dominance is no longer guaranteed – it's a gripping tale of survival, leadership, and the struggle for power—perfect for those looking to escape the ordinary.

More like this

Immerse yourself in the galaxy with The Acolyte

LucasFilm/Disney+

Available now

For fans of epic sagas and interstellar intrigue, The Acolyte is a must-watch. Set in the Star Wars universe, this series delves into the dark side of the Force, offering a fresh perspective on the well-loved franchise. Whether you're a long-time Star Wars enthusiast or new to the galaxy far, far away, this show promises an unforgettable journey.

Experience culinary drama with FX's The Bear season 3

Chuck Hodes/FX

Available now

Not all summer entertainment needs to be about grand adventures. Sometimes, the most compelling stories are rooted in everyday experiences.

FX's The Bear season 3 continues the tale of chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he navigates the pressures of the culinary world – this series is a brilliant mix of intense drama, humor, and mouth-watering food scenes and is perfect for those who appreciate a well-crafted story and a peek behind the scenes of the restaurant industry.

Unravel mysteries with Only Murders in the Building season 4

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Available 27th August

If you're in the mood for a good mystery, look no further than Only Murders in the Building season 4.

This charming and witty series follows three amateur sleuths as they solve crimes in their New York City apartment building. With its stellar cast and clever writing, the show offers a delightful blend of suspense and comedy. It's an ideal pick for a summer evening when you're in the mood for something light yet intriguing.

Check in with The Kardashians season 5

Hulu

Available now

For those who love reality TV, The Kardashians season 5 provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of one of the world's most famous families. This season continues to explore the dynamics, drama, and day-to-day happenings of the Kardashian clan – whether you're a long-time fan or just curious, this show is sure to entertain and offer plenty of watercooler conversation.

Get your drama fix with Grey’s Anatomy season 20

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Available now

Few shows have the staying power of Grey's Anatomy, and season 20 promises more of the medical drama that fans have come to love. Following the lives of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they navigate personal and professional challenges, with its blend of emotional storytelling and complex characters Grey's Anatomy remains a staple for those who crave drama and romance.

Discover historical adventure with Young Woman and the Sea

Disney

Available now

For those interested in historical dramas, Young Woman and the Sea is a captivating choice. This film tells the inspiring true story of Trudy Ederle (played by Daisy Ridley), the first woman to swim across the English Channel. It's a tale of determination, courage, and breaking barriers – perfect for those looking to be inspired this summer.

This summer, let Disney+ be your gateway to incredible adventures, compelling dramas, and unforgettable stories. Whether you're seeking thrilling action, interstellar journeys, culinary insights, or heartwarming tales, Disney+ has something to offer every viewer.

Summer’s better with Disney+ from £4.99 a month – discover how Disney+ can make your summer the best one yet.

Advertisement

© 2024 Disney and its related entities. 18+. Subscription Required. Learn more at disneyplus.com.