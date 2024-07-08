The release of Kingdom in many ways kicked off the summer movie season but, now that it's been out in cinemas for a couple of months, when can fans expect to be able to watch it at home, and how can they do so?

Read on for everything you need to know about how you can watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes available to rent and buy?

Noa (played by Owen Teague) in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available to rent and buy digitally, on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play and more, from Tuesday 9th July 2024.

This means it will be arriving approximately two months after it first released in cinemas.

Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes available on physical media?

Proximus Caesar (played by Kevin Durand) in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios

While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is being released on digital platforms imminently, fans will have to wait a while longer if they want to get it on physical media.

The film will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4k on Monday 9th September, exactly two months after its digital release.

When will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Soona (played by Lydia Peckham) and Noa (played by Owen Teague) in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios

Like all of its predecessors in the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is expected to stream on Disney Plus - however, fans might have to wait a little while longer until it does.

We don't yet have an exact date for when Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be added to the streamer, but new films usually arrive on the platform around a month after they are made available for digital rental and purchase.

If that were the case with Kingdom, then fans could expect it to become available on Disney Plus in early to mid-August.

We will keep this page updated once we get any further information regarding the film's Disney Plus release.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released to rent and purchase on digital platforms from Tuesday 9th July 2024.

