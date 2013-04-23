In 2007, Cohen joined the BBC as controller of BBC3, having made his name at Channel 4 as head of factual entertainment and E4.

Director general, Lord Hall, praised Cohen’s "ability to provide viewers with a mixture of high quality programmes".

Cohen said: "I've had a wonderful time at BBC1 and am grateful for the work of all the talented people who have made the channel the most popular in the UK in recent years."

Danny Cohen will begin his new job on 7 May with an annual salary of £327,800.