Danny Cohen appointed new BBC director of television
BBC1 controller is named as part of Tony Hall’s new senior executive team, which also includes former Times editor James Harding as director of news
BBC1 controller Danny Cohen has been appointed BBC director of television. He will replace the current acting director Roger Mosey.
Cohen has served as BBC1 boss since 2010 and is responsible for commissioning big name shows including Call the Midwife and talent show The Voice.
In 2007, Cohen joined the BBC as controller of BBC3, having made his name at Channel 4 as head of factual entertainment and E4.
Director general, Lord Hall, praised Cohen’s "ability to provide viewers with a mixture of high quality programmes".
Cohen said: "I've had a wonderful time at BBC1 and am grateful for the work of all the talented people who have made the channel the most popular in the UK in recent years."
Danny Cohen will begin his new job on 7 May with an annual salary of £327,800.