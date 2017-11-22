From housing to transport, health care to benefits and pensions, this are the economic decisions that affect you.

So it might be worth tuning in.

What time is the Budget 2017?

Philip Hammond is scheduled to begin his speech at around 12.30pm in the House of Commons. It will come after the usual Prime Minister's Questions at 12pm – when Theresa May has finished facing the mob, it will be Hammond's turn.

The Budget speech usually lasts an hour, and then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will have the first response before the budget is debated by MPs.

Where can I watch the Budget on TV?

BBC News will be covering the Budget live from 11.30am until roughly 3pm, with Andrew Neil presenting. BBC Parliament will follow the Budget and subsequent debate uninterrupted.

Sky News also have live coverage of the Budget throughout the day, and ITV will broadcast an ITV News special from 12.20pm to 1.55pm (yes, sorry, that does mean Loose Women is cancelled).

On the radio, BBC Radio 5 Live will broadcast the speech live.