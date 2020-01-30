Airing every weekday on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, her programme has ben praised for covering stories which often go unreported by the evening news.

The official Twitter account for the Victoria Derbyshire show celebrated the news with a thread highlighting some of the programme's best moments from the past year. These include her interview with Sally Challen and her chairing of a classroom debate on LGBT teaching in schools.

On 22nd January, BBC News Media Editor Amol Rajan announced on Twitter that the BBC intended to end the programme due to budget cuts earlier this month, prompting a backlash on social media from fans and other media personalities appealing the decision.

More like this

A petition on Change.org asking the BBC to reconsider sits at more than 60,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Derbyshire has previously said that she found out about the BBC's intention to cancel her programme in the Times newspaper, saying that she was "absolutely devastated."