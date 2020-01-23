Victoria Derbyshire ‘first heard about show cancellation in newspaper article’

Victoria Derbyshire has revealed that she first found out about the cancellation of her show after reading about it in a newspaper.

The journalist and broadcaster’s morning time news and current affairs program is set to be cancelled by the BBC as a result of cost-cutting measures – and the presenter has expressed her devastation at the shock announcement.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Derbyshire wrote, “Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times).

“I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years, breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do).

“I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.”

Many commentators have expressed their sadness at the plans to cancel the show, which has won many plaudits in the five years it has been on air, with fans of the programme taking to social media to make their feelings clear.

Earlier, Derbyshire opened her show this morning by announcing, “We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

While the BBC has yet to make an official announcement on the news, we’ve been asking our readers to have their say on whether they believe the show should have been cancelled.