Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Victoria Derbyshire ‘first heard about show cancellation in newspaper article’

Victoria Derbyshire ‘first heard about show cancellation in newspaper article’

The presenter said she was "absolutely devastated" that her show had been dropped by the BBC

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 26: Presenter Victoria Derbyshire hosts "How Should I Vote? - The EU Debate" at The Briggait on May 26, 2016 in Glasgow. The BBC's first televised EU referendum debate was held in Glasgow in front of an audience of eighteen to twenty nine year olds and a panel of SNP's Alex Salmond and Labour's Alan Johnson backing staying in the EU while UKIP MEP Diane James and Conservative Liam Fox arguing to leave. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Victoria Derbyshire has revealed that she first found out about the cancellation of her show after reading about it in a newspaper.

Advertisement

The journalist and broadcaster’s morning time news and current affairs program is set to be cancelled by the BBC as a result of cost-cutting measures – and the presenter has expressed her devastation at the shock announcement.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Derbyshire wrote, “Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times).

“I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years, breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do).

“I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.”

Many commentators have expressed their sadness at the plans to cancel the show, which has won many plaudits in the five years it has been on air, with fans of the programme taking to social media to make their feelings clear.

Earlier, Derbyshire opened her show this morning by announcing, “We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

Advertisement

While the BBC has yet to make an official announcement on the news, we’ve been asking our readers to have their say on whether they believe the show should have been cancelled.

Tags

All about Victoria Derbyshire

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 26: Presenter Victoria Derbyshire hosts "How Should I Vote? - The EU Debate" at The Briggait on May 26, 2016 in Glasgow. The BBC's first televised EU referendum debate was held in Glasgow in front of an audience of eighteen to twenty nine year olds and a panel of SNP's Alex Salmond and Labour's Alan Johnson backing staying in the EU while UKIP MEP Diane James and Conservative Liam Fox arguing to leave. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 26: Presenter Victoria Derbyshire hosts "How Should I Vote? - The EU Debate" at The Briggait on May 26, 2016 in Glasgow. The BBC's first televised EU referendum debate was held in Glasgow in front of an audience of eighteen to twenty nine year olds and a panel of SNP's Alex Salmond and Labour's Alan Johnson backing staying in the EU while UKIP MEP Diane James and Conservative Liam Fox arguing to leave. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Victoria Derbyshire Show to be cancelled says BBC News media editor

Ashley-John Baptiste

Who is new The One Show presenter Ashley-John Baptiste?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Libby Clegg after she was awarded an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on December 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dancing On Ice announces Libby Clegg MBE, its first blind contestant

BBC pay, BBC Pictures

BBC pay 2019: full list of the highest paid stars revealed