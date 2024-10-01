The much-anticipated debate comes after the US Presidential debate between Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris, which took place on 10th September.

Abortion rights, the climate crisis and military service are among the topics that are likely to be covered in the debate, which will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the debate.

When is the Vice-Presidential debate?

The debate will take place on Tuesday 1st October at 9pm ET.

It will run for 90 minutes.

How to watch the Vice-Presidential debate

JD Vance. Scott Olson / Getty Images.

Viewers can watch the debate on CBS News, the network’s app, its website, Paramount Plus and YouTube.

CBS News's special coverage of the event will begin at 4pm ET, while primetime coverage will kick off at 8pm ET.

