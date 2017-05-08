And now Matt and the Unspun team are "making politics great again" with their most topical shows ever as they take Unspun twice-weekly with May/Corbyn/Farron-focussed shows every Wednesday and Sunday in the run up to the 2017 General Election. The programmes will be filmed on the day of broadcast ensuring the jokes are either brilliantly topical (or slightly rushed!) and that the political guests are quizzed on the pertinent issues of the campaign.

A fourth series has also been commissioned and will follow once the dust has settled from this snap election and the British electorate (hopefully) have time to watch a bit more television instead of walking backwards and forwards to polling stations all day every day.

Matt Forde said: "I'm delighted to be returning with Unspun during the election campaign. I for one welcome Theresa May's drive to keep satirists and political comedians in work. It seems to be the only issue which unites her and Jeremy Corbyn."

Unspun returns to Dave on May 17th