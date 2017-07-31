A spokesperson for the Sunday Times then confirmed that Myers had been let go.

"We can confirm that Kevin Myers will not write again for The Sunday Times Ireland. A printed apology will appear in next week's paper," the statement said.

The article, which follows the revelation earlier this month that over two thirds of BBC presenters earning over £150,000 per year are men, was published with the headline "Sorry ladies - equal pay has to be earned".

The writer singled out the Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman and BBC radio presenter Feltz. It read: "Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity."

Kevin Myers, runs out of ideas, so resorts to insulting women and Jewish people to remain relevant. pic.twitter.com/iRIZM9yqnC — Rachel McGovern (@rmcg2799) July 30, 2017

Speaking on her BBC Radio London breakfast show, Vanessa Feltz said that she was "extremely upset" by Myers' column, and described it as "so obviously racist it's surprisingly hurtful."

She went on to question the paper's decision to publish the piece in the first place, adding that Ivens had personally called her to apologise.

"The apologies are all very well, but how did it end up in the paper in the first place?" she asked.

Feltz expressed to the editor that she couldn't understand how the article had been published after making it through "layers of command".

The article, published in the Irish edition of the newspaper and online, was taken down on Sunday following a formal complaint from the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism to press regulator IPSO.