Simon McCoy leaves BBC News after 18 years

There will be no more viral moments from the journalist and presenter, who is set to join upcoming dedicated news channel GB News.

On the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, crowds of people gather to pay their respects, and to lay flowers, pictures and messages at the memorial to her on 31st August 2017 at Kensington Palace in London, United Kingdom. BBC correspondent and newsreader Simon McCoy reports from the scene. Diana, Princess of Wales became known as the People's Princess following her tragic death, and now as in 1997, thousands of royalists, and mourners came to her royal residence in remembrance. (Getty/FC)

Published:

Simon McCoy is leaving BBC News after almost 18 years. Today (Thursday 25th March), marked McCoy’s last day on the job before he joins GB News, an upcoming dedicated news challenge set to launch in the UK later in 2021.

The journalist confirmed the news on Twitter when he responded to a post by floor manager Niall Jackson that wished him well.

“If you think he’s a handful on-screen, imagine what he’s like off it? Only got to floor manage four years of his 17+ at
@BBCNews so was nice to do his final week. Made the dreariest of heavy news days instantly more manageable. May the road rise up to meet you @BBCSimonMcCoy Sláinte,” Jackson wrote.

McCoy, who is renowned for delivering royal news with a distinct lack of enthusiasm, first joined the BBC back in 2004. He presented the BBC News morning slot alongside Kate Silverton before becoming the main presenter on the weekday afternoon slot in March last year.

Since he joining the broadcaster, McCoy has regularly appeared on BBC Breakfast and had his fair few viral moments. Most notably, he appeared live on BBC News with pack of printer paper instead of his iPad.

Other journalists and BBC staff have shared their well wishes with McCoy on Twitter, including Alex Lovell and BBC Creative Director Chris Cook.

Cook also said farewell to BBC News director Paul Riseley, who is also leaving the broadcaster.

No official reason has been given for McCoy’s departure as of yet.

