Simon McCoy leaves BBC News after 18 years

Simon McCoy is leaving BBC News after almost 18 years. Today (Thursday 25th March), marked McCoy’s last day on the job before he joins GB News, an upcoming dedicated news challenge set to launch in the UK later in 2021.

Advertisement

The journalist confirmed the news on Twitter when he responded to a post by floor manager Niall Jackson that wished him well.

“If you think he’s a handful on-screen, imagine what he’s like off it? Only got to floor manage four years of his 17+ at

@BBCNews so was nice to do his final week. Made the dreariest of heavy news days instantly more manageable. May the road rise up to meet you @BBCSimonMcCoy Sláinte,” Jackson wrote.

McCoy, who is renowned for delivering royal news with a distinct lack of enthusiasm, first joined the BBC back in 2004. He presented the BBC News morning slot alongside Kate Silverton before becoming the main presenter on the weekday afternoon slot in March last year.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Since he joining the broadcaster, McCoy has regularly appeared on BBC Breakfast and had his fair few viral moments. Most notably, he appeared live on BBC News with pack of printer paper instead of his iPad.

Other journalists and BBC staff have shared their well wishes with McCoy on Twitter, including Alex Lovell and BBC Creative Director Chris Cook.

Cook also said farewell to BBC News director Paul Riseley, who is also leaving the broadcaster.

We will miss these two so much - goodbye @PaulRiseleyBBC and @BBCSimonMcCoy. 😍 https://t.co/ODlvSunPxQ — Chris Cook (@chrisckmedia) March 25, 2021

No official reason has been given for McCoy’s departure as of yet.

Advertisement

Stay up to date with all the latest television News here. Or if you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.