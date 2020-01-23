While we wait for an official announcement from the BBC confirming the news, we want to know your thoughts – should The Victoria Derbyshire Show continue on the BBC? Let us know by answering the poll below...

The weekday programme has been reporting on current affairs since 2015. Media personalities, politicians and fans have expressed their disappointment at its cancellation, with many taking to social media to question the decision.

Opening the show on Thursday, Derbyshire herself seemed to address the reports, saying “We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

More like this

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

Advertisement

So it looks like there could be hope for The Victoria Derbyshire Show yet.