Throughout his time at the Corporation, Peston has attracted comment for his unconventional broadcasting style, telling the Radio Times in June this year that the BBC sent him on a course to work on his broadcasting style after "lots of people immediately started complaining that they hated the way I sounded."

At the Festival today he said, "I think I am a mildly more proficient broadcaster than I was when I started but I'm certainly not an identikit Mr Smooth broadcaster.

"The thing that went my way was the financial crisis, because people started to think that was I was saying might be worth listening to. So I was the only person in this country who owes an enormous debt to the appalling behaviour of our banks. Because people basically decided that what I was saying mattered more than how I was saying it."

Peston also addressed the criticism he received for not wearing a tie during his Newsnight debut last week.

"Personally I think these TV conventions are nuts. I didn't not wear a tie out of disrespect for the chancellor, I didn't wear a tie because actually I don't really like wearing ties. And I sort of think the notion that what makes you a serious journalist is wearing a tie is bonkers."