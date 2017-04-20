At the time of writing, 86,952 people have lent their support to a Change.org petition calling on May to take part in a TV leaders' debate, or for broadcasters to 'empty chair' her if she refuses.

"We demand a televised debate between Theresa May and the leaders of the UK's main opposition parties," the petition, started by politics teacher Michael Walker, states. "If Theresa May refuses, the BBC, Channel 4 or ITV should host a debate with an empty chair for the Prime Minister."

UK party leaders first took part in televised debates back in 2010 when Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg clashed during three live broadcasts ahead of the general election.

A number of senior politicians – including Nigel Farage and Nicola Sturgeon – lined up once again in the run up to the 2015 election, while many more took part in EU Referendum debates organised by a series of media outlets last year.

ITV published an official statement on Wednesday saying that the broadcaster intended to host a debate this year, saying, “ITV will hold a leaders’ debate as we did in 2010 and 2015. We will announce more details in due course."

According to the Guardian, Jonathan Munro, the head of news gathering at the BBC, said, “The BBC is working hard to make sure that there are leaders’ debates on the TV in the run-up to the general election because they are overwhelmingly in the public interest.”