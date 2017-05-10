No such luck this time though, not even a question on fox hunting or the NHS (and one on Eurovision rather than Europe) as the PM took to the sofa alongside her husband Philip in a clever humanising PR exercise that The One Show hosts seemed very much on board with – even if not all their viewers felt the same way.

A question about whether Theresa or Philip put the bins out prompted the Prime Minister to share the regressive message that there are "boy jobs and girl jobs”.

The scintillating section on sartorial taste very much toed the tabloid line and included a story from Theresa about how her shoes had persuaded a woman she’d met in a lift to get into politics.

Yes it was a predictable PR stunt but surely it’s too soon for claims of BBC bias?

That will have to wait until Jeremy Corbyn has done his turn on The One Show...