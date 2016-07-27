Meryl Streep gave an impassioned speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the DNC
It began with a euphoric scream
In the latest of a series of passionate speeches by powerful women at the Democratic National Convention, Meryl Streep yesterday voiced her support for Hillary Clinton.
"What does it take to be the first female anything? It takes grit and it takes grace," said the actress.
Her speech, which started off with an ecstatic scream, honoured women throughout history who have all “forged new paths so that others can follow them — men and women.”
She remembered Eleanor Roosevelt, Geraldine Ferraro and Madeleine Albright to name a few.
Tuesday's lineup at the convention also included actors Lena Dunham and America Ferrera, who talked about the dangers of a Trump presidency, with the latter saying: "Donald is not making America great again — he's making America hate again."
Streep finished the speech with panache, saying that Clinton would “be the first in a long line of women and men who serve with grit and grace. She'll be the first, but she won't be the last."
Watch the speech below