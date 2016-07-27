Her speech, which started off with an ecstatic scream, honoured women throughout history who have all “forged new paths so that others can follow them — men and women.”

She remembered Eleanor Roosevelt, Geraldine Ferraro and Madeleine Albright to name a few.

Tuesday's lineup at the convention also included actors Lena Dunham and America Ferrera, who talked about the dangers of a Trump presidency, with the latter saying: "Donald is not making America great again — he's making America hate again."

Streep finished the speech with panache, saying that Clinton would “be the first in a long line of women and men who serve with grit and grace. She'll be the first, but she won't be the last."

