The King's Christmas Day 2024 speech ratings revealed across multiple channels
The King broke from tradition with the location of his 2024 Christmas message.
The King's 2024 Christmas message was watched by nearly 7 million viewers across multiple channels on Christmas Day.
King Charles III continued the monarch's annual Christmas message with a broadcast aired at 3 pm.
According to BARB overnight figures, 6.82 million people watched the King's message across BBC, ITV, BBC News and Sky News.
It places the broadcast as the third most-watched programme of Christmas Day 2024, after Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (12.32 million) and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (9.38 million).
This year, the King's Christmas message broke tradition, as it was filmed from the Fitzrovia Chapel, which previously served as the chapel for Middlesex Hospital, rather than the broadcast from a royal palace or estate.
It's understood that the decision to move the broadcast, which was recorded earlier this month, was made because the king wanted a location with a healthcare connection, given that he was diagnosed with cancer this year, and has been undergoing treatment.
It was the first time in more than a decade that the Christmas speech has been recorded in a location that is not a royal palace or estate.
During his 2024 Christmas message, King Charles praised the community response to the UK summer riots and thanked the medical staff who have cared for him and the Princess of Wales this year through their respective cancer treatments.
As has become tradition, Channel 4 did not host the King's Speech on Christmas Day, instead broadcasting its annual Alternative Christmas Message.
This year, it was hosted by comedian and Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland, who urged to end disability discrimination.
The King's Christmas Broadcast is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
