The incident in question occurred while Prescott, then deputy Prime Minister, was campaigning for re-election in south Wales. A video (watch below) shows a member of the crowd throwing an egg at Prescott from close range, who then lashes out aggressively in retaliation.

“[That incident] will be in my obituary. They’ve even put a plaque on the wall to mark the spot of this great historic punch. That’s life, I suppose”.

He’s probably right. The incident has been a recurring thorn in his side in the ensuing years, and one journalist has gone as far as to call it “the punch that changed history”. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to shake that any time soon.

