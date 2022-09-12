ITV confirms Monday 12th TV schedule as shows moved

The broadcaster continues to adapt its schedule to broadcast events of the coming days, leading up to the Queen's State Funeral on Monday 19th September.

ITV has altered its TV schedule for today (Monday 12th September) in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lorraine has been dropped from today’s schedule with Good Morning Britain set to air for four hours instead.

The daytime show will be followed by an ITV News special, which will present The King’s Tour – Westminster at 10am.

Following that, a special episode of This Morning hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will air at 11am, featuring stories and memories from people who met the Queen during her reign.

This Morning will be followed by a second ITV News Special at 12:45pm which will present Queen Elizabeth II: Lying At Rest and will run throughout the afternoon until 4:30pm. This means Loose Women has also been dropped from today’s line-up.

The move comes after Loose Women faced backlash for airing after it was revealed the late monarch was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

ITV is reintroducing some of its normal programming from 4:30pm, when viewers can watch Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals and The Chase at 5pm.

This will be followed by Regional News at 6pm and an extended ITV Evening News at 6:30pm, which will continue until 8pm.

Coronation Street will then air at 8pm, showing an episode originally scheduled for Friday 9th September, followed by The Suspect at 9pm.

An extended ITV News at Ten will then air, followed by Queen Elizabeth II, a documentary looking back at the life of the Queen, which will run until 12:05am.

The Queen passed away on Thursday 8th September aged 96, with Buckingham Palace posting the following statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

