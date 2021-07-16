GB News’ Alastair Stewart announces break from channel due to injury

Broadcaster Alastair Stewart will be taking a break from his presenting role on GB News, after announcing he has broken his hip.

Stewart took to Twitter earlier today to explain why he wouldn’t be hosting his weekend show Alastair Stewart and Friends, adding, “I fear it’ll be a while but I’ll be back!!”

“Thanks for kindness & support to all at @GBNEWS, the brilliant Anita @AnitaLandLtd & my extraordinary family…”

The channel’s temporary loss follows hot on the heels of presenter Andrew Neil’s decision to go on holiday just weeks after GB News debuted last month.

The 24-hour news channel’s launch was plagued by technical difficulties, with viewers quickly picking up on the grainy image and sound glitches.

In a statement, Neil acknowledged the tech issues, stating: “We’re a start-up, they’re always a bit rocky these start-ups. But we are up and running as you can see, we get better every day and there’s clearly an appetite for what we’re doing.”

Stewart’s tweet also follows yesterday’s controversy, when GB News condemned channel presenter Guto Harri for taking the knee live on-air during a discussion about racism and the England football team.

On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards. — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 15, 2021

In a statement which has caused confusion and lots of discussion on social media, the channel said: “GB News stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee. Some of our guests have been in favour, some against. All are anti-racist. We have editorial standards that all GB News journalists uphold.

“On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards.”

We let both sides of the argument down by oversimplifying a very complex issue. 3/3 — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 15, 2021

An hour later, GB News added: “We let both sides of the argument down by oversimplifying a very complex issue.”

According to The Guardian, Harri has since been pulled off air by GB News.

