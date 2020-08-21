Jackson will appear alongside author and Guardian writer Afua Hirsch, and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici.

(L-R) Afua Hirsch, Simcha Jacobovici and Samuel L Jackson

Enslaved promises to bring to life both the enslaved people and their European captors using retrieved artefacts and “dramatic reconstruction”. The show will also use the latest diving technology – think advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar – to locate and examine sunken slave ships across three continents.

While deep-sea divers will explore sites in UK, the Caribbean and Florida, experts on land will investigate the stories behind related locations in Ghana, England and the Americas.

The BBC says: “Enslaved provides a fresh and authentic history of the transatlantic slave trade - one that demonstrates to today’s audiences that this is a truly global story. It celebrates the cultures that millions of enslaved people left behind, and the impact those who survived had on world culture today.”

Freemantle's Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade is set to premiere in the US as a six-part series, but the BBC has “re-versioned” the show into four episodes.

“British viewers will also be fascinated to see Bristol's role in this history, as writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch visits the now infamous – and since toppled – statue of Edward Colston. With impressive and ground-breaking production values, this is an unmissable look at a near lost history,” said Distributor Jamie Lynn.

The BBC has not announced an air date for the series.

