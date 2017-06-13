Head of Radio 2 Lewis Carnie said: “I am delighted that Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith will be presenting the Jeremy Vine Show. Both have held crucial roles in political life and will bring unique perspectives and insight to the programme, in the heart of the daytime schedule”.

And editor of the Jeremy Vine Show Phil Jones highlighted it’s an experiment that’s been tried before: “This follows a tradition of Radio 2’s popular current affairs show, being occasionally guest-presented by prominent politicians which began with figures such as Neil Kinnock and the late Charles Kennedy in the early 1990s.”

So, that’s the hosts sorted, but what about the music? We’ve got one request...

Advertisement

The Jeremy Vine Show is on 12pm, weekdays, BBC Radio 2