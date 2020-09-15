This year, the 94-year-old broadcaster beat out the likes of A-listers Lupita Nyong'o (Serengeti), Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Elephant Queen), Angela Bassett (The Imagineering Story) and professional athlete Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution) for the award.

Attenborough has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards throughout his career as well as 21 BAFTAs, eight of which he won. His latest documentary series – Extinction: The Facts – is currently airing on BBC One and looks at the biodiversity loss happening across the planet.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is taking place virtually over the course of this week, saw a variety of other category winners announced during its first broadcast, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special which went to HBO's The Apollo – a film about the iconic Apollo Theatre in New York.

Presented by comedian Nicole Byer, the event also confirmed Netflix's Queer Eye as the winner of Outstanding Structured Reality Program, beating out the likes of Love is Blind and Antiques Roadshow, while RuPaul's Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Tuesday evening will see the Creative Arts Emmy Awards announced for Variety programming, while Wednesday and Thursday cover the Scripted category before Saturday's finale, set to feature an eclectic mix of awards across all genres.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards airs from Monday 21st September to Saturday 19th September at 11pm on Sky One in the UK.