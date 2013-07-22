- Historically, the home secretary was always present at a royal birth to ensure the baby wasn't swapped with one not of royal descent. But luckily Theresa May will not have to be in Kate Middleton's birthing suite - this was only the case until 1936.

- 42 public figures were present at the birth of King James II’s son in 1688 though, because many doubted that the queen was actually pregnant.

- News of the nation's newest royal family member will be posted on an easel outside Buckingham Palace. The note, signed by medical staff, will tell the world whether Kate has given birth to a boy or a girl. The news is then expected to be announced via social media. The Queen will be the first to hear when her newest great-grandchild has entered the world.

- Prince William was the first would-be king to be born in hospital. The Queen was born in 7 Bruton Street, which is now a Chinese restaurant.

- The birth of a royal baby is marked with a 41 gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

- The royal baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Charles as well as Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Camilla is already an expert in the field, with five of her own.

- Prince William plans to take two weeks paternity leave, as is his statutory right as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

- Both the Queen and Prince William were born on the 21st day of a month.

- If the baby is born today (22 July) it will be born into the Cancer star sign. If it arrives tomorrow (23 July) the baby will be a headstrong Leo.

- There is a lot of royal baby memorabilia out there to please eager collectors. Some of the strangest include a bottle of ‘Pear to the Throne’ juice from M&S, sick bags adorned with the words ‘Well brought up' and Krispy Kreme doughnuts decorated with tiny baby footprints and filled with either pink or blue filling to help you guess the sex of the royal baby.