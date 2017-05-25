The leader of the Scottish National Party was due to sit down with the veteran interviewer at 7pm this evening in one of a series of broadcasts that were scheduled to air in place of The One Show from Monday to Friday of this week.

Theresa May's one-to-one went ahead on Monday evening but in light of the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena – which killed 22 people and injured a further 64 – the interviews with Paul Nuttall on Tuesday and Tim Farron on Wednesday did not go ahead.

It is not yet clear whether Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's grilling will take place tomorrow evening or when the postponed interviews will be rescheduled.

Tonight's slot will instead by filled by a broadcast of The One Show hosted by Michelle Ackerley and Amol Rajan.