BBC drops Andrew Neil interview with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
The scheduled one-to-one is the latest political interview to be postponed in light of the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night
UPDATE: The BBC has released new times for the General Election 2017 Andrew Neil interviews. See them here
Nicola Sturgeon's interview with Andrew Neil will not go ahead following the terrorist attack in Manchester that took place earlier this week.
The leader of the Scottish National Party was due to sit down with the veteran interviewer at 7pm this evening in one of a series of broadcasts that were scheduled to air in place of The One Show from Monday to Friday of this week.
Theresa May's one-to-one went ahead on Monday evening but in light of the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena – which killed 22 people and injured a further 64 – the interviews with Paul Nuttall on Tuesday and Tim Farron on Wednesday did not go ahead.
It is not yet clear whether Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's grilling will take place tomorrow evening or when the postponed interviews will be rescheduled.
Tonight's slot will instead by filled by a broadcast of The One Show hosted by Michelle Ackerley and Amol Rajan.