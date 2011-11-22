Current host Jon Sopel will make way for This Week presenter Andrew Neil, with the new show being broadcast live from TV Centre until September, when it moves to Broadcasting House.

The 20-minute local politics section will remain but a new format will see two political figures from the area invited on for the duration.

At the same time, BBC2’s weekday lunchtime show, The Daily Politics, will be extended from a 30-minute to a one-hour slot. The Wednesday edition will retain its 90-minute slot, which includes coverage of Prime Minister’s Question Time, while a new “yesterday in Parliament” segment will feature each day.

Jo Coburn will present the programme on Mondays and Tuesdays, Andrew Neil and Coburn will co-host on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Neil will present on Fridays.

Robbie Gibb, BBC News’ editor of live political programmes, said: “The single Daily and Sunday Politics brand should help us promote the programme strand as essential viewing for anyone interested in politics.

“Because we have been able to maintain the network of 14 national and regional opts on The Sunday Politics, as well as extend the duration of The Daily Politics to an hour, there is a great opportunity to showcase the excellent journalism from our teams in London and across the rest of the UK.”