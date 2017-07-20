According to one source, the offer has been increased dramatically in the wake of Wednesday’s revelations about the male-female disparity in salaries among the Corporation's biggest stars.

“The BBC is determined not to lose her – that would be highly toxic in the current climate,” said the source. “I wouldn’t say they are panic throwing money at her but let’s say she is in a strong negotiating position.”

Following the disclosures made on Wednesday under the terms of the new BBC charter, Maitlis was not on the list of 96 stars earning £150,000 or more – so she has been taking home a good deal less than many of her male colleagues.

These include John Humphrys who earned between £600,000 and £649,999 in the year to April 2017 according to BBC figures, News at Ten newsreader Huw Edwards, just behind him in the £550,000 - £599,999 bracket and Today presenter Nick Robinson on £250,000 - £299,999.

Fellow Today broadcaster Sarah Montague is not on the list of BBC stars earning more than £150,000, while her colleague Mishal Husain earns between £200,000 and £249,000.

Maitlis reportedly hit back at BBC bosses with a well-aimed joke during a speech at a tech industry dinner, telling the audience: "You're doing so well, soon you'll be able to afford a BBC man."

Alex Armitage, her agent, tweeted to say her exclusion from the list was "beyond madness and being dealt with".

A BBC management source insisted that the current negotiations with Maitlis were unrelated to yesterday’s disclosures and had been "going on for several weeks”.

A source close to Maitlis said the presenter hoped that the issue could be sorted out “calmly”. Her agent did not respond to inquiries from RadioTimes.com.

The BBC said in a statement: “Emily is one of the brightest stars in British journalism. Emily has been off rota for several weeks now while we negotiate a new contract and we hope to reach an agreement soon."