John Humphrys revealed as highest paid BBC news presenter
The Radio 4 Today host edges out BBC News at Ten's Huw Edwards as the Corporation's highest paid news broadcaster, and earns over twice as much as colleague Mishal Husain
BBC Radio 4 Today presenter John Humphrys is the Corporation's highest paid news broadcaster according to salary details released by the BBC this Wednesday.
The veteran interviewer took home between £600,000 and £649,999 in the year to April 2017 according to BBC figures, with News at Ten newsreader Huw Edwards just behind him in the £550,000 - £599,999 bracket.
Humphrys is easily the highest paid Today broadcaster; his Radio 4 colleague Mishal Husain earns between £200,000 and £249,000, with Nick Robinson taking home between £250,000 and £299,999. Fellow Today broadcaster Sarah Montague is not on the list of BBC stars earning more than £150,000.
As well as the Today programme, Humphrys is also quiz master on BBC television show Mastermind, while Edwards' salary includes his work as the BBC's lead broadcaster for national and royal events. Both are categorised as 'multi-genre' stars in the BBC's salary declaration.
Edwards' colleague, fellow BBC newsreader and presenter Fiona Bruce, earns between £350,000 and £399,999, while current affairs broadcaster Andrew Marr earns £400,000-£449,999. Newsnight presenter Evan Davis is paid £250,000-£299,999.
In the list of talent categorised as strictly 'news' broadcasters, Radio Times columnist Eddie Mair is the highest paid presenter, taking home between £300,000 and £350,000 in the year to April 2017.
The host of PM on Radio 4 is ahead of the next highest paid, Today presenter Nick Robinson and BBC News broadcaster George Alagiah, who are on between £250,000 and £300,000.
The highest paid female news staffers are Today’s Mishal Husain, alongside radio presenters Victoria Derbyshire and Martha Kearney and BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, all of whom earned between £200,000 and £250,000. Also in that bracket are presenter Andrew Neil and correspondent Jonathan Sopel.
The findings among the news staff are likely to cause particular embarrassment to the BBC which has already admitted the problem of a gender pay gap in the list with two thirds of the 96 top earners being men.
BBC director general Tony Hall said: “One issue I think the disclosures highlight is the need to go further and faster on issues of gender and diversity. In over four years here, I have made this a particular priority of mine. We’ve made real progress.”