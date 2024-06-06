It was at this point that a voice was heard off-screen, seemingly saying the words "French a*******s".

The moment was picked up widely on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, leading to the programme being taken down from BBC iPlayer.

In a statement shared with RadioTimes.com, a BBC spokesperson said: "We sincerely apologise for an inappropriate comment that was captured during live coverage of the D-Day at 80 event in Bayeux. The programme is being edited and is temporarily unavailable on BBC iPlayer."

Earlier this week, the BBC apologised for a mistake in another of its D-Day special programmes, with an incorrect map being spotted by viewers in an Antiques Roadshow special.

A BBC spokesperson said of that error: "A graphic recreation of a wartime map incorrectly positioned the town of Weymouth. This has been corrected for future broadcasts."

The official synopsis for the BBC's D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen reads: "On the evening of 5 June 1944, thousands of allied servicemen were waiting courageously for the signal to launch. In the 24 hours that followed, the troops of D-Day achieved the unthinkable, pushing the boundaries of ingenuity, bravery and sacrifice.

"Eighty years later, as night falls, a reflective and poignant event will be held at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bayeux. The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, alongside actors, musicians and currently serving military, will help mark the memories of those who took part, to hear their voices and to honour those who never made it home.

"With readings, music and veteran testimony, the event will lead towards a unique moment of remembrance. As darkness descends, there will be a moment of light that focuses the nation’s minds and hearts on the price that was paid for D-Day’s success as all 4,600 headstones are individually lit."

