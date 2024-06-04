The programme aimed to explore the story of D-Day through rare artefacts brought in by visitors and showcased at museums, while also revealing how meticulously planned the military operation was – effectively turning the tide of the Second World War.

Although generally well-received, one element of the episode was criticised by some viewers, who noticed that a map depicting the direction of travel of D-Day troops incorrectly marked the south coast town of Weymouth.

An incorrect map of the south coast, positioning Weymouth in the wrong place, that was featured on Antiques Roadshow. A red correction has been added by RadioTimes.com. BBC

The programme makers appeared to confuse Weymouth with Poole, another town approximately 30 miles away, with the error quickly being picked up by some eagle-eyed viewers.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "A graphic recreation of a wartime map incorrectly positioned the town of Weymouth. This has been corrected for future broadcasts."

Antiques Roadshow: D-Day is just one of a number of commemorative events and programmes being offered by the BBC during this momentous anniversary period.

On Thursday 6th June, the broadcaster will televise D-Day: We Will Remember Them, including first-hand accounts of the landings as well as a traditional act of remembrance and a special tribute from the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

D-Day: The Unheard Tapes concludes on BBC Two tonight and is available to stream on iPlayer, featuring rare audio recordings from around the world, many of which have never been shared publicly before.

There are also more special editions of such long-running and beloved programmes as Countryfile, Bargain Hunt, The One Show, Songs of Praise, Breakfast and Saving Lives at Sea.

Antiques Roadshow is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.