BBC confirms altered Monday TV schedule including Queen vigil

Some major additions to the schedule on BBC One include Scotland: A Service for HM the Queen, and Scotland: The Vigil, the latter of which will be broadcast live from this evening's vigil in tribute to the Queen, at St Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The BBC has announced an altered TV schedule for today (Monday 12th September), with both BBC One and BBC Two seeing changes in response to the death of the Queen Elizabeth II last week.

This will be presented by Sophie Raworth, with King Charles III and members of the royal family in attendance.

Today's full schedule on BBC One includes live coverage of King Charles III's visit to the Palace of Westminster in HM the King: Westminster Tributes at 10am, followed by a BBC News Special 11am and the regularly scheduled News at 12pm.

At 1pm there will be Scotland: A Service for HM the Queen, which will run until the News at 6:05pm. There will then be Scotland: The Vigil from 7:15pm, with a special One Show tribute, called The One Show: Our Queen Remembered, airing from 8pm.

This will be followed by EastEnders at 8:30pm, The Capture at 9pm, BBC News at Ten (at 10:10pm), My Government and I at 11:20pm, and finally BBC News at 12:20am on Tuesday 13th September.

Read more:

Meanwhile, on BBC Two, there will be The Farmers' Country Showdown at 10am, followed by Wanted Down Under at 10:30am, Homes Under the Hammer at 11:15am, Bargain Hunt at 12:15pm and Best Bakes Ever at 1pm.

More like this

At 1:45pm there will be Doctors, after which will be Money for Nothing at 2:15pm, Escape to the Country at 3pm, The Bidding Room at 3:45, Antiques Road Trip at 4:30pm, Pointless at 5:15pm and Richard Osman's House of Games at 6pm.

Heading into the evening, there will be Unbeatable at 6:30pm, Today at the Test: England V South Africa at 7pm, Only Connect at 8pm, University Challenge at 8:30pm and documentary The Boys From Brazil: Rise of the Bolsonaros at 9pm.

This will be followed by QI at 10pm, Newsnight at 10:30pm, the weather at 11:10pm and film The Aftermath, which will go on until 1am on Tuesday 13th September.

Then there will be Her Majesty: Addresses to the Nation, with Countryfile on at 2am and Celebrity Masterchef at 2:50am.

News of the Queen's passing was announced on the afternoon of Thursday 8th September, with Buckingham Palace posting the following statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.