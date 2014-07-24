"I've never turned anyone away," she confesses. "I have loved living here and being part of the Gavin & Stacey family. When they asked to use my house for filming I agreed but I had not idea it would become such a popular TV show."

Burnett Davies & Easton are taking sealed bids to find the new owner who they expect to be a Gavin & Stacey fan. "It's a great chance for someone to snap up a small piece of television history," said estate agent Alex Easton. "It also offers a potential business opportunity for someone wanting to continue the frequent tours but unlike Glenda, charge visitors."

Created by James Corden and Ruth Jones and co-starring Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Rob Brydon, Gavin & Stacey ran for three series on BBC3 and then BBC1 before ending on New Year's Day 2010.