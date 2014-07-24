You can buy the house from Gavin & Stacey for just £125k
...but you'll have to put up with thousands of fans knocking at your door
The house featured in Gavin & Stacey could be yours for just £125,000. The two-bedroom red brick abode, situated on Barry Island in South Wales, is currently on the market for the relatively modest sum following current owner Glenda Kenyon's decision to relocate to Swansea.
Glenda, 61, has lived in the house for over 30 years but warns potential buyers that more than 13,000 of the show's fans have rung her doorbell since it was featured as Stacey's home in the BBC comedy. And while most of us would peek out the window and skulk into hiding, Glenda's shown each and every one around her terraced property.
"I've never turned anyone away," she confesses. "I have loved living here and being part of the Gavin & Stacey family. When they asked to use my house for filming I agreed but I had not idea it would become such a popular TV show."
Burnett Davies & Easton are taking sealed bids to find the new owner who they expect to be a Gavin & Stacey fan. "It's a great chance for someone to snap up a small piece of television history," said estate agent Alex Easton. "It also offers a potential business opportunity for someone wanting to continue the frequent tours but unlike Glenda, charge visitors."
Created by James Corden and Ruth Jones and co-starring Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Rob Brydon, Gavin & Stacey ran for three series on BBC3 and then BBC1 before ending on New Year's Day 2010.