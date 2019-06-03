Get the latest TV and entertainment news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Year of the Rabbit also stars Susan Wokoma as the country's first female police officer Mabel, with Freddie Fox as Inspector Rabbit's posh new partner Wilbur. Other guest stars include Keeley Hawes, Craig Parkinson and Sally Phillips.

New Zealander Waititi is known for films including Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which he directed. In that movie he also played the character Korg, a role he later reprised in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

He has recently starred alongside Matt Berry in American comedy horror TV series What We Do in the Shadows, based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Flight of the Conchords' Jermaine Clement and Waititi himself.

In the TV series, Berry plays English nobleman vampire Laszlo Cravensworth, while Waititi returns to the role of Kiwi vampire Viago.

Details of his Year of the Rabbit character have yet to be revealed.