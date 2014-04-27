The musical, which was written by comedian Harry Hill and starred Nigel Harman, will end its short run on 10 May, after opening on 24 March in London's Palladium Theatre.

The decision comes as a shock, after the play, which initially suffered from technical problems, received mainly positive reviews from critics.

Of the closure, Rebecca Quigley, CEO of Stage Entertainment UK, said: “We are sad to be bringing I Can’t Sing! to a close but are immensely proud to have co-produced the show. The West End can be an unpredictable place as the closure of a number of high profile productions recently has shown.

"I Can’t Sing! has had audiences on their feet night after night, four and five star reviews from the critics and an amazing company and creative team, but it seems that isn’t always enough," she continued. "To open any big musical, and particularly a brand new British musical comedy at the London Palladium, is no mean feat and hundreds of dedicated people have played a part in bringing this unique and wonderful show to the stage."

Ticket holders for performances post 10th May are being advices to contact their original point of purchase.

