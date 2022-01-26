The part-parody-part-thriller features a star-studded cast which includes the likes of Tom Riley, Shelley Henig, Michael Ealy and Cameron Britton, while Heather filmmaker Michael Lehmann is on directing duties for this wacky eight-parter.

Satirical thriller with possibly the longest title Netflix has ever seen – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window – arrives on the platform on Friday, with Kristen Bell starring as a woman unsure of whether she witnessed a murder or not.

Executive produced by Will Ferrell and star Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House is set to be an interesting watch for those who love an off-beat comedy, with RadioTimes.com giving the limited series three-stars in our The Woman in the House review – but what do we know about the upcoming show so far?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Woman in the House release date

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window arrives on Netflix on Friday 28th January.

Filming on the limited series, which is executive produced by Kristen Bell and Will Ferrell, began filmed back in March last year.

The Woman in the House plot

Written by the creators of Nobodies, The Woman in the House Cross the Street from the Girl in the Window follows Anna (Kristen Bell), a woman grieving her daughter and failed relationship who spends her days sitting in her front room, staring out of the window with a large glass of wine in hand.

When charming single dad Neil (Tom Riley) moves across the road with his young daughter Emma (Samsara Yett), Anna becomes smitten with the pair and makes an effort to get to know them. "That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder...Or did she?" Netflix teases.

The Woman in the House cast

The Woman in the House cast stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Gossip Girl, Bad Moms) as Anna, the wine-loving protagonist, while Tom Riley (The Nevers, Da Vinci's Demons) plays her new neighbour Neil.

Happiest Season's Mary Holland plays Anna's friend Sloane, Unfriended's Shelley Hennig plays Neil's girlfriend Lisa, The Umbrella Academy's Cameron Britton plays Anna's handyman Buell, 2 Fast 2 Furious star Michael Ealy plays Douglas, Filthy Rich's Benjamin Levy Aguilar plays Rex and Kenan's Christina Anthony plays Detective Lane.

The Woman in the House trailer

Netflix released a full trailer for the satirical thriller at the start of January, teasing Kristen Bell in the lead role.

Prior to that, Netflix announced the show with a teaser back in December – check it out below.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window arrives on Netflix on Friday 28th January.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.