Executive produced by Will Ferrell, The Woman in the House follows Anna, a heartbroken alcoholic with a fear of rain who begins to feel hopeful about her life when handsome neighbour Neil (Tom Riley) moves in across the street.

Parody thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window landed on Netflix towards the end of January and has since shot up the streaming service's Top 10 chart, with viewers binging their way through the Kristen Bell miniseries.

But when Anna witnesses a gruesome murder through Neil's living room window and nobody believes her, she starts to question her own sanity whilst trying to prove it did really happen.

Silly yet addictive, the series consists of just eight episodes and if you've already watched them all, you're probably wondering whether the dark comedy will be back for season two and who in The Woman in the House cast might return.

Here's everything we know so far about The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window season two.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will The Woman in the House return for season 2?

There has been no word from Netflix as for whether The Woman in the House will be back for a second season – however, considering how successful the show has been, it's very possible that Kristen Bell could return as Anna.

While the show was marketed as a miniseries, the deadpan thriller has sat at the top of Netflix's Top 10 streaming list since arriving in January so you could argue that there's a demand for more.

That being said, creator Rachel Ramras told Newsweek: "We did intend though, for this to be a limited series. And hopefully the story that we told has a nice satisfying ending."

While co-creator Hugh Davidson added: "We do have a few pages written where that story goes. Who knows if anyone could ever want to hear them or see them."

The Woman in the House season 2 release date speculation

We don't know whether The Woman in the House will be returning for a second season, but if Netflix does recommission the thriller, then it's likely we won't see it for some time.

Season one was green-lit back in October 2020 and filming took place between March and May 2021 – therefore, season two is unlikely to arrive before at least 2023.

The Woman in the House season 2 cast

We'd be surprised if Kristen Bell didn't return as Anna for a second season of The Woman in the House (if it's green-lit by Netflix) and Michael Ealy feels like a sure bet to reprise his role as Douglas.

However, we know Tom Riley (Neil), Shelley Hennig (Lisa) and Samsara Yett (Emma) won't be back as their characters were killed in season one.

If the show does return for a second season, hopefully Glenn Close would reappear as the Woman in Seat 2A, who is introduced in the season one finale.

The Woman in the House season 2 plot

Season one of The Woman in the House left us on a huge cliffhanger, with Anna (Kristen Bell) finding the Woman in Seat 2A (Glenn Close) dead in the plane toilet and running to fetch a flight attendant just to discover that the body had disappeared.

When she returns to her seat, she's told that there was never anybody in seat 2A and just as she starts to doubt her sanity yet again, she finds the woman's compact mirror wedged at the back of the plane seat.

This dramatic ending could set up another season – however, the writer Hugh Davidson has said that this was included just to excite the viewer.

"It was inspired, mostly, by novels like 'The Woman in Cabin 10,' [where there is] an excerpt from the author’s next book at the end… Movies don’t generally do that, [so] we thought it was funny to do that in a show — to literally start us off on the next one in this one," Davidson told TVLine.

"So that was by design from the beginning, [but] there was a moment where Rachel, Larry and I spent, like, two days trying to figure out the plot to that ending. So we’ve got some pages somewhere."

Advertisement

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.