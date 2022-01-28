The series, which is executive produced by Will Ferrell, parodies psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train, with Bell's character Anna trying to prove what she saw was real whilst guzzling down comically-large glasses of wine and dropping various casserole dishes in the rain.

Brand new satirical thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (*pauses for breath*) arrives on Netflix today, with Kristen Bell leading the The Woman in the House cast as a heartbroken woman who becomes convinced that she's witnessed a murder.

If you've already binged the comedy and couldn't work out how the satire ended (or you just want to find out who killed Lisa), then we've broken down the show's dramatic conclusion for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, otherwise, check out our three-star The Woman in the House review or our explainer on whether The Woman in the House is based on a book.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ending explained: Who killed Lisa?

In the last episode of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, we watch as Anna (Kristen Bell) tries to stop Buell (Cameron Britton) from getting into Neil's (Tom Riley) house after learning that he's been secretly living in her loft and was previously in prison for murdering his family.

As we see Buell, hammer in hand, walk up the path to Neil's house, Anna runs out of her house but is thwarted by the rain, fainting once again in the middle of the street due to her ombrophobia (fear of rain). However, after picturing Emma (Samsara Yett) in the same room as the serial killer who murdered her own daughter, Anna comes to and finds the strength to follow after Buell.

When Anna makes it inside the house, she finds Buell dying on the floor with his throat slit. "You got some of their mail by mistake, Miss Anna. I was just..." Buell says whilst clutching blood-stained letters in his hand. With Anna now convinced that Neil is the killer, she runs to find Emma to find Neil slumped on the sofa with his slit throat also.

She turns around to see Emma holding a knife with blood all over her pyjamas. "People always underestimate children – underestimate what they're capable of," she says sinisterly.

The eight-year-old explains that she killed Lisa after the flight attendant, who we found out in earlier episodes was actually a conwoman, declined to buy any of her girl scout chocolate bars. Emma then framed Anna for the murder by taking one of her palette knives while Anna was fetching her cheque book to pay for the chocolate bars. Neil didn't hear Lisa's murder as he'd been upstairs practicing his ventriloquist act with the water running so no one could hear him rehearsing – with Emma revealing that she killed her own father because his act "sucked".

She then explains that she was responsible for her mother's death – not her father. When her pregnant mother – who couldn't swim – was at the end of the dock, she pushed her in as punishment for wanting another baby. With plans to frame Anna for her recent crimes and kill Bell's character in "self defence", Emma begins attacking and the two get into a brawl.

Emma manages to grab a gun and shoots Anna in the torso before hitting her over the head with a casserole dish. She then calls the police and claims Anna attacked her in self defence, while grabbing a knife to finish off the job and explaining that she could have avoided her fate if she'd heeded her warning (revealing that she was the one who wrote "STOP OR U R NEXT" in the dust on her car). Just as she's about to stab Anna in the chest, Anna plunges a piece of the broken casserole dish into her chest and kills her, just as Anna's ex-husband Douglas (Michael Ealy) comes to Anna's aid.

Whilst recovering in hospital, Anna is visited by Detective Lane (Christina Anthony), who tells her she was right along, before Douglas drops by to apologise for accidentally prescribing her a 50-gram dose of class-four psychotropic when she should have just been on a prescription for Zoloft (an anti-depressant). We also learn that Buell survived, with Anna allowing him to continue living in her attic.

He apologises for living in the attic without her knowledge, saying he didn't feel comfortable leaving her all alone at night in the house after Douglas left. She forgives him and says that his "heart was in the right place".

What happens to Anna in the final scenes?

At a gallery opening for Anna's new art projects, Sloane reveals that she's been offered a job at a new gallery in New York and Anna tells her to accept it. She then sees Douglas with a woman who appears to be his new girlfriend so she goes to leave, but he heads over to say hello. He then reveals that his guest is actually his work colleague Claire and not his girlfriend, and the two get back together. Anna realises that she's no longer afraid of the rain and stands in it happily.

A year later, Anna is heading off to New York to visit Sloane while Douglas stays at home with their new baby. While on the plane, Anna reveals that she no longer drinks wine but asks for a vodka.

A mysterious woman, played by Glenn Close, sits down next to her. Shortly afterwards, Anna falls asleep and wakes up to find the woman has gone. She heads to the toilet but is horrified to see her dead body in the cubicle.

When she tries to alert a member of staff, they discover that the body is no longer there and reveals that there was never a woman in the seat next to her.

Just as Anna begins to question her sanity yet again, she finds the woman's compact mirror down the side of the seat and says, "Bingo," before the credits role.

The final segment on the plane appears to set up a further mystery for either a potential second season of the show or to give us a fun open ending to leave Anna on.

The last-minute conspiracy to hide a grisly death seems to hint at further antics for Anna to face while also making us question her psychological state once again.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.