When asked by RadioTimes.com if there will be another series, Berry said, "I don't know, it depends. Because it takes such a long time; it’s a year to write and then it’s the pre-production and then you’ve got to film it.

"It’s your whole year taken up with one series – six episodes – if you’re doing all those things, [if] you’re writing it and you’re in it.”

Despite being time-consuming, he admitted that he wouldn't want to relinquish writing the show, which he does alongside Father Ted co-creator Arthur Matthews.

Toast was reprised for a one-off Comic Relief sketch with Lenny Henry – but it seems we're going to have a long wait for another serving.

Matt Berry stars in The Philanthropist at The Trafalgar Studios from 3 April to 22 July. Click here for buy tickets from the Radio Times Box Office.