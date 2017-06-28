White Gold concludes on Wednesday 28 June at 10pm on BBC2.

What's it about?

White Gold tells the story of a double-glazing showroom in Essex in the 80s, led by charismatic Vincent Swan, and his unscrupulous sales team, Brian Fitzpatrick and Martin Lavender. Vincent is not afraid to break the rules if it guarantees a sale. It’s a story of dodgy shenanigans, scams and petty rivalries - alongside drugs, cash and sex.

The six-parter is written and directed by the award-winning Damon Beesley, who penned The Inbetweeners.

Who's in the cast?

Ed Westwick, (Gossip Girl) stars as Vincent, while Inbetweeners Joe Thomas and James Buckley reunite to play Martin and Brian. Lauren O’Rourke (Drifters, This Is England 90) also joins the cast.

Is there a trailer?

