What time is the Travel Man Christmas special on TV?

The one-off documentary will air on Tuesday 26th December at 8pm on Channel 4.

Where are Richard Ayoade and Jon Hamm travelling to?

In Travel Man Xmas, host Ayoade will be joined by the Hollywood actor as they head to Asia.

The two will be enjoying a “faux festive” mini-break in Hong Kong, taking in the city’s sights, jumping on the trams and ferries and cable cars, and setting off on a food tour. No turkey allowed.

The two will sample “unrecognisable dishes”, according to Channel 4, which they’ll sample “in the interests of research and award-winning television”.

While in the city, the two “famous suit wearers” will get fully kitted out, taking advantage of Hong Kong’s 24 hour tailors who will create bespoke outfits. They’ll also get involved in Tai Chi (presumably they’ll change out of their suits for that one, but you never know) as well as paper tearing, foot massage and fortune telling.