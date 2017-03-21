What happens in the last episode?

This has been a cracking series and they’ve saved the most delicious edition till last. Private View is a scream, both darkly amusing and bloodily macabre. A small band of people are invited to Fragments, an outré installation in an East London basement gallery — the valedictory show of deceased artist Elliot Quinn. Death awaits at every turn. Never has a black fetish glove looked more disturbing.

It has an enviable cast: Fiona Shaw as a dowdy Irish biddy, Felicity Kendal as a partially sighted soft-porn author, Reece Shearsmith as a sniffy critic, Steve Pemberton as a health-and-safety bore called Kenneth Williams, and Morgana Robinson as a reality TV moron. Montserrat Lombard plays a chippy receptionist – and there’s a special guest star we’re not allowed to mention.

More like this

It pays homage to one of my favourite horror films (I’d be giving too much away to say which, but it starred Vincent Price). And the final twist of the knife is, to say the least, perplexing. Roll on series four.

Who are the guest stars?

Major award-winners, sitcom stars and even a Dursley from Harry Potter, series three will be full of familiar faces.

Bafta winner Jason Watkins and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes (above) lead an impressive list that includes: Felicity Kendal (The Good Life), Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter), Morgana Robinson (Morgana Robinson's The Agency), Philip Glenister (Ashes to Ashes) and Mat Baynton (The Wrong Mans).

Felicity Kendal as Patricia in an upcoming episode

Advertisement

Where can I watch the other series?

All episodes of the show – including series one, two and the 2016 Christmas special – are available on the BBC Store.