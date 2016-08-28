Remaking classic comedies is always a tricky business – in the past, we've seen highs (Still Open All Hours and, er, that's pretty much it) and plenty of lows that you'd think would dissuade comedy bosses from revisiting their golden gooses.

Nevertheless, this week we find ourselves in the BBC's sitcom season, and with it comes a remake of Ronnie Barker classic Porridge with bright comedy star Kevin Bishop playing Nigel Fletcher (or Fletch), grandson of Barker's Normal Stanley Fletcher.