What did you think of Porridge?
The BBC remade the Ronnie Barker classic – but does the much-loved sitcom work in its updated guise?
Remaking classic comedies is always a tricky business – in the past, we've seen highs (Still Open All Hours and, er, that's pretty much it) and plenty of lows that you'd think would dissuade comedy bosses from revisiting their golden gooses.
Nevertheless, this week we find ourselves in the BBC's sitcom season, and with it comes a remake of Ronnie Barker classic Porridge with bright comedy star Kevin Bishop playing Nigel Fletcher (or Fletch), grandson of Barker's Normal Stanley Fletcher.
Kicking of a stretch of comedy reboots and promising new pilots, Porridge aired tonight on BBC1 as original writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais transported us once again to the bunks of a Category C prison. For many fans of the seventies favourite, it was eagerly awaited – but did it live up to expectations?
We want to know what you (yes, you!) thought of the Porridge remake. Did it sink or swim? Did Kevin Bishop steer the ship? Does it work without Barker and co-star Richard Beckinsale? Or do you with they'd never revisited it in the first place?
Send your thoughts to readerreviews@radiotimes.com and we'll publish our favourites right here, on RadioTimes.com