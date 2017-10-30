When asked about the persistent rumours that Miranda Hart will revive her eponymous sitcom, Phillips replied: “Well, she said no, then maybe, then there was talk of a film, and we were all booked for that this summer, but it didn’t happen.”

She added: “I know she doesn’t want to feel that she’s just going back and doing it for the sake of it, she wants to make sure it’s really good. I’d love it if she did it.”

This comes after Hart herself revealed she “worked towards writing a script” for a Miranda feature film, before deciding the sitcom didn’t suit the format. “What are [the characters] doing on location? And we’re not hearing laughs [from the audience], so it’s such a different thing,” she explained.

However, Phillips has another suggestion in light of Hart's performance as Miss Hannigan in a stage production of Annie earlier this year.

“She’s just done this West End musical and everyone apart from me can sing – this is me talking to Miranda through [the Radio Times] pages – so why doesn’t she write a musical?”

Phillips also spoke about her next TV appearance, exploring Stockholm with Richard Ayoade in Channel 4’s Travel Man.

Although she described the city as “incredibly chilled”, there was one key problem for the actor: "I didn’t love the meatballs. If you like eating reindeer, they were probably excellent but I’m not good on wild meat. But I really liked the posters outside: ‘Have a load of balls’.”

Travel Man: 48 Hours in on Stockholm Friday 8.30pm Channel 4

Read the full interview with Sally Phillips in this week's Radio Times, available in shops and on the newsstand from Tuesday 31st October