"He plays a gambler and she becomes one, too," he told E! News. "That's how good of a therapist she is. She helps him with addiction by becoming a gambler, too. It's awesome."

But this is not the first time the cast of Friends has reunited on-screen. In the years since Central Perk closed its doors, the gang have cropped up in each other's new projects on a number of occasions...

Courteney Cox - best known for playing high-maintenance chef Monica Gellar - has also made an appearance on Web Therapy. During the first series she turned up as troubled psychic Serena Duvall who loses her ability to interpret her dreams and contacts Fiona for advice. Check her out in this trailer:

And Cox isn't the only Friend to brave Fiona's Skype sessions. David Schwimmer played Newell Miller - another patient who dared to face the straight-talking therapist in series two. If Ross Geller was adorably awkward, Schwimmer's Web Therapy character is borderline creepy as he recalls witnessing his father's affair with Wallace and its scarring effects on his sex life...

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are known to be as friendly off-screen as they were playing Monica and Rachel so it came as no surprise when Aniston appeared on not one but two of Cox's TV series. But they got closer than ever before when Jennifer played Tina Harrod, a gay editor of a competing gossip magazine to Cox's character Lucy Spiller's in Dirt, sharing a blink-and-you'll-miss it smacker on the lips:

And Aniston guest-stars again in her best friend's current series Cougar Town as Glenn, a therapist who Cox's highly-strung character Jules visits for advice...

But Jen isn't the only Friend to reunite with Courteney in Cougar Town... Lisa Kudrow has also cropped up in Cox's sitcom, this time channelling her darker side when she appeared as a dermatologist with a mean streak on series one of the Florida-based series. Here she is cutting Cox's character Jules down to size in the waiting room:

And last, but by no means least, we have Gunther, the dorky bleach-haired coffee shop owner who spent ten series pining for Rachel and glaring menacingly at Ross. Actor James Michael Tyler guest-starred in Matt LeBlanc's Episodes - a British/American sitcom that sees him play an obnoxious version of himself in the lead role of a new television series. After being tasked with recuiting one of his former Friends co-stars to appear, the character embarks upon a series of awkward phonecalls, only to discover that he has offended all five actors who now refuse to work with him. But it is Gunther who saves his bacon, agreeing to guest-star as an ice hockey coach in their place...