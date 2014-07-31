Watch David Tennant and Billy Connolly in the new trailer for What We Did On Our Holiday
Rosamund Pike, Ben Miller and Celia Imrie also star in the new comedy from the creators of Outnumbered
What did David Tennant do on his holiday? We bet it's a question plenty of you want the answer to. And while we're yet to receive our invite to the annual Tennant family retreat (*sob*), we can tell you what he did on holiday in his new film, titled What We Did On Our Holiday. (Terrible joke, please excuse us...)
The new flick from the creators of Outnumbered Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin features a brand new generation of talented and hilarious youngsters, appearing alongside Tennant and Rosamund Pike as their soon-to-be-divorced on-screen parents.
The family take one last trip together to the Scottish highlands to celebrate the birthday of their terminally-ill granddad Gordie (a brilliant Billy Connolly). But can the children keep their parents' split a secret? What do you think...
What We Did On Our Holiday is released in UK cinemas on 26 September 2014