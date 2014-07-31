What did David Tennant do on his holiday? We bet it's a question plenty of you want the answer to. And while we're yet to receive our invite to the annual Tennant family retreat (*sob*), we can tell you what he did on holiday in his new film, titled What We Did On Our Holiday. (Terrible joke, please excuse us...)

Advertisement

The new flick from the creators of Outnumbered Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin features a brand new generation of talented and hilarious youngsters, appearing alongside Tennant and Rosamund Pike as their soon-to-be-divorced on-screen parents.