In addition to Kilmer, the Life’s Too Short special will also feature appearances from Les Dennis, Keith Chegwin and Shaun Williamson as they attempt to resurrect their showbiz careers with Davis’s help.

Discussing the special, Gervais said: "I can't wait to work on the Life's Too Short special with the likes of Keith Chegwin. It will make a nice change from working on The Muppet Movie opposite weird little things with squeaky voices."

Merchant added: "I think fans of Willow are going be really surprised to see Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer reunited on screen. Almost as surprised as Val will be when he finds out what we're paying him."

Davis teased the idea of a Willow re-union in the run-up to the first series of Life’s Too Short, which featured appearances from Hollywood A-listers like Johnny Depp, Liam Neeson and Helena Bonham Carter.

In a 2010 interview, the Harry Potter actor joked about a possible running gag in the series which would see him in nightly contact with Kilmer, telling MTV: "It would be good to get him in it, actually. It would be funny if I spent my time Skyping with Val Kilmer — that's what we do every night. 'Hey Val! How are you doing?’"

Back in 2011, Gervais hinted that he wanted to make a full second series of Life’s Too Short but by the middle of last year he’d settled on a one-off special to bring the sitcom to an end.

Life's Too Short is a mockumentary about the life of "showbiz dwarf" Warwick Davis and his schemes to bolster his public profile. The first series saw Warwick attempting to drum up work to pay off a huge tax bill and cover the costs of divorcing his wife.

The special, which was filmed just after Christmas, will air on BBC2 at some point during the spring.

Watch a clip of Life's Too Short below: