Rob Lowe returns to our screens for Unstable, a Netflix comedy he co-created, executive produced and stars in. He plays Ellis Dragon, a bioscientist with his own super successful business. But following the death of his wife, he's spiralling, leaving his company in jeopardy and his relationship with his son more strained than ever.

Rob Lowe as Ellis Dragon

John Owen Lowe as Jackson Dragon

Sian Clifford as Anna Bennet

Aaron Branch as Malcolm Drummond

Rachel Marsh as Luna Castillo

Emma Ferreira as Ruby Rosario

Fred Armisen as Leslie

Rob Lowe plays Ellis Dragon

John P Fleenor/Netflix

Who is Ellis Dragon? A biotech scientist and entrepreneur who's described as "brilliant and eccentric". His life is turned on its head after his wife dies.

What else has Rob Lowe been in? His extensive CV includes The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Outsiders, St. Elmo's Fire, Wayne's World and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, among others.

John Owen Lowe plays Jackson Dragon

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Who is Jackson Dragon? Ellis's son. He's described as "more grounded and introverted" than his father and struggles with living in his dad's shadow. He "reluctantly returns" to Ellis's business to help get things moving again.

What else has John Owen Lowe been in? He is Rob Lowe's real-life son and has appeared alongside him in Fox comedy The Grinder and Christmas romcom Holiday in the Wild.

Sian Clifford plays Anna Bennet

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Who is Anna Bennet? Ellis's Chief Financial Officer. She's described as "smart, tough and formidable" and is comfortable going "toe-to-toe" with him. Anna is the reason Ellis's business is still standing following his "emotional spiral".

What else has Sian Clifford been in? You'll recognise her from Fleabag, ITV drama Quiz?, Two Weeks to Live with Maisie Williams and BBC drama Life After Life.

Aaron Branch plays Malcolm Drummond

Netflix

Who is Malcolm Drummond? Jackson's childhood friend. He has been promoted to project manager at Ellis's company after a stint as his assistant. Malcolm is Ellis's biggest fan, which causes some friction between himself and Jackson.

What else has Aaron Branch been in? He's a comedian and writer. This is his first major role.

Rachel Marsh plays Luna Castillo

Netflix

Who is Luna Castillo? A biotech engineer who works for Ellis. She's super smart, as her job title indicates, and is also "shy, awkward and weird" in the eyes of some.

What else has Rachel Marsh been in? She's appeared in a number of shorts and independent films including Half Vanilla, which received an award at the London Independent Film Awards.

Emma Ferreira plays Ruby Rosario

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Who is Ruby Rosario? Another biotech engineer and Luna's research partner. She's described as the "opposite of Luna: outgoing, accessible and fun".

What else has Emma Ferreira been in? She starred in Canadian feature Learn to Swim, which you can watch on Netflix.

Fred Armisen plays Leslie

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Who is Leslie? Ellis's therapist. He could also do with some emotional support himself.

What else has Fred Armisen been in? He's a comedian, writer and actor who you might recognise from Saturday Night Live, Documentary Now! and Portlandia. Recently, he appeared in Netflix's Wednesday as Uncle Fester.

