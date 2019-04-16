Asked whether he would consider reprising the role for a fourth series or TV film, Jones said: "It'd be hard to resist. It's a huge pleasure, that show. There's nothing unpleasurable about it – you walk to work in the countryside."

Crook, who also wrote and directed Detectorists, has previously explained that the third season would be the last; the series concluded with Lance and Andy apparently finding their long-sought treasure.

Jones added that working with Crook "definitely" inspired him to pick up a pen for Don't Forget The Driver, the BBC2 dark comedy series that he has just co-written with playwright Tim Crouch.

"[Crook] sent me like six pages of dialogue, and I remember thinking, this is great, this isn't asking to be laughter," Jones said. "It's two guys, two characters, not demanding laughs, just literally existing, and I suppose I found that very inspirational as a way of setting off a comedy. It's not being absolutely hammered, you have to laugh at this – you can just watch this."

Don't Forget The Driver is set in the seaside town of Bognor Regis, and stars Jones as a coach driver and father to an unruly teenager daughter whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of a mysterious woman.

It starts on Tuesday 9th March at 10pm on BBC2.