The One Show-style news programme sees Steve Coogan’s comic creation awkwardly bumble his way through 30 minutes of studio time with his long-suffering, joke-stealing sidekick Jennie Gresham played brilliantly by Susannah Fielding.

In one skit in the debut episode, during a segment on personal hygiene, Partridge gave a demonstration of how to use public toilets without touching anything at all with your hands.

It’s already one of the greatest TV moments of the year…

His mis-pronunciation, to put it mildly, of a guest’s name was another highlight…

And a lot of viewers were speculating which real-life TV presenters today’s Partridge might be inspired by…

Co-star Fielding thanked viewers for watching, and with five more episodes to go she's clearly relieved the show has got off on the right foot.

And we’ll just leave this horrifying picture of Partridge’s wig here…

This Time with Alan Partridge continues at 9.30pm on Mondays on BBC1